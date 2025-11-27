Q4 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ENB opened at C$67.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.94. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$56.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.39. The firm has a market cap of C$147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 146.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Featured Stories

