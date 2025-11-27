Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for COF Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.43 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

COF opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

