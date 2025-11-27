DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BFST

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million.

Business First Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $38,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 265,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,075.85. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,532.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 149,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 467.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 730,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.