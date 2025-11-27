Q1 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Raised by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.20.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$75.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.17. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$62.17 and a 12 month high of C$77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

