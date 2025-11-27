US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for WES

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

