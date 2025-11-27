Q4 EPS Estimates for MoneyHero Lowered by Greenridge Global

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyHero in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MoneyHero’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for MoneyHero’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MoneyHero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MoneyHero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ MNY opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MoneyHero at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

