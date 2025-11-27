Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Everest Group worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after buying an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,785,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Everest Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:EG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $392.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.