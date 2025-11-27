Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359,107 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Biogen worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $185.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

