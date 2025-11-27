CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.95% of CG Oncology worth $38,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CG Oncology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 262,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CGON opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.32.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%.The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $259,672.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CG Oncology

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.