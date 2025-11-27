Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 165,899 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.