Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 20,429 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,298,000 after buying an additional 357,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after acquiring an additional 501,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.10 and its 200 day moving average is $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,142,146.05. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

