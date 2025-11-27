Franklin Resources Inc. Has $27.90 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF $PGRO

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 37.72% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA PGRO opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.15. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

