Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $238.73 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

