SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after buying an additional 1,503,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,377,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 293,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $174,647,000 after acquiring an additional 137,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $162,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,745.20. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

