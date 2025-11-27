Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,297 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Zebra Technologies worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $99,995,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 381.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 159,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,627,000 after buying an additional 104,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $250.50 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

