Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

JLL opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,142,146.05. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

