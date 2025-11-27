6,987 Shares in RLI Corp. $RLI Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 7,300.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 3,645.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

