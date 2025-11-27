Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $101,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $370.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.40 and a twelve month high of $503.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

