Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,564,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VV opened at $313.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.81.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

