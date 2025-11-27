Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Target worth $92,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 164,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

