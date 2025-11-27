GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $113,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.13 and its 200-day moving average is $567.26. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

