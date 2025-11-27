Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $7.52 Million Stake in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,627,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 352,151 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $3,181,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BCE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $268,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

