Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Exelon worth $88,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $47,789,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,669,000 after purchasing an additional 724,957 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

EXC opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

