Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $77.58 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $77,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

