Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 10,475 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Clearway Energy worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 118,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.4528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

