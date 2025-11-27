Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $72,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,079 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $70,685,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $60,490,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zephirin Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.