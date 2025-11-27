Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $96,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

