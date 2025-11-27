Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 69.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Veritas cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TECK opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

