J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

