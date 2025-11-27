J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 245 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.