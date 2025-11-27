Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

