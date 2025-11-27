Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

