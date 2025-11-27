Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

