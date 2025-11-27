Richmond Investment Services LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.