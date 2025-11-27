1,342 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Acquired by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $342.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

