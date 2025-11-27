3,338 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Purchased by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.