Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

