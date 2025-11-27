1,856 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Bought by Richmond Investment Services LLC

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

