Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,666 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.