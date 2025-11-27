Inceptionr LLC Buys 5,784 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 55.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

ITT Trading Up 0.3%

ITT opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

