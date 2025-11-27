Inceptionr LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $210.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -48.25%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

