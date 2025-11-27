Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $256.75.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.48. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $432.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08). The business had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $380,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

