Natl Bk Canada Downgrades Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Hold

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
