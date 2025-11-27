Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy Rating

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FBRX

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.98.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 603,867 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Cable Car Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 280,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 26.9% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 786,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.