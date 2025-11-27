Jarrod Johnson Sells 10,869 Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 10,869 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $187,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,019.25. This trade represents a 30.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TaskUs Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.37 on Thursday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. TaskUs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

