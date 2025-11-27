Richard Prins Sells 4,179 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Prins sold 4,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $113,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,459.30. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

