William Blair Upgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Strong-Buy

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

APA stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 54.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

