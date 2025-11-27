Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $194.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.12 million. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 14,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $345,230.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,526 shares in the company, valued at $334,388.52. This represents a 50.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,523 shares of company stock valued at $677,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 594,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 337,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

