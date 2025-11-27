Benjamin Hindson Sells 8,283 Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,495. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. UBS Group boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 306,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

