KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.